Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai made Harshad Chopra the STAR he is today. He has been in the industry for ages now, but Abhimanyu Birla's character has bought in all the love and fame. In the latest episode, we see him delivering one of the best scenes of his life, he is so damn good on this emotional screen that fans declared him the best actor n television. Abhimanyu and Akansha's relationship in the show is going through turmoil, while both the actors have done amazingly well in their art, Abhimanyu's character stood out. His charm was just unmissable while he showed off his emotions in this scene, and fans cannot stop going gaga over him. While there are fans who want Akansha to win the best actress award as she too was brilliant.

Take a look at how fans can not get over Harshad Chopra aka Abhimanyu Birla's performance from today's episode.

As per the latest episode, Abhimanyu and Akansha will get separated and this separation will see a leap in the sow. Now only time will tell of Abhimanyu and Akansha will be one?