The fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai were over the moon as their favourite Abhimanyu and Akshara got married. They were in love and fans could not stop swooning over AbhiRa's mushy moments. But once again, AbhiRa's relationship is in trouble. Differences have crept into their bond thanks to Manjari and Mr Goenka domestic issues. Akshara is in her home now away from Abhimanyu. We shall soon see Akshara doubting their relationship and thinking that they are probably not meant for each other. She will think that it is better to split from Abhimanyu. Well, all the fights between AbhiRa have left fans pretty upset. Everyone simply wants to them to put an end to their fight and get back together. Going by the tradition of Hindi TV serials, is the divorce storyline coming next for the audience? Only time will tell. Until then, here are some tweets made by fans of AbhiRa over their fights.

" In trying to mend other's relations their's own is bruised "

She is missing him,them & their moments & he is doubting himself

& thinks she is happy away from him ??

Is this what love is ?

[ #HarshadChopda | #Abhira | #PranaliRathod | #yrkkh ] pic.twitter.com/fnX1NhnVIT — ?????? ???????? ???♡ (@Abhiraofficial) June 20, 2022

Can they patch up already pls. Both r suffering way more than required n don't deserve any of this. ?? They just need to talk it out, clear the differences, apologize to eo for their mistakes n get back together. N hope they'll learn from their mistakes. ??#yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/o5EocoNzjB — Rags_AbhiRaXHcPr ?? (@Ragini2011) June 20, 2022

Crying, sobbing, manifesting a scene where Abhi gets Akshu ready for a function to compensate for this dukh dard ???#yrkkh • #abhira pic.twitter.com/ayX4QXyEYI — Ashh? (@asthaaaaaa23) June 20, 2022

Like all other fans, we also want Abhimanyu and Akshara to patch up soonest. What say?