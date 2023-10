Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved TV shows currently. Fans are deeply in love with Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's characters Akshara and Abhimanyu. They are together known as AbhiRa. However, currently AbhiRa fans are quite upset as their track is coming to an end. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to witness a generation leap and Pranali, Harshad would be marking their exit. The new cast includes actress Samridhi Shukla who will now be the female lead of the show. But why her? Read on. Also Read - Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: All the new entries on the shows that'll boost TRPs and keep audience hooked

Why was Samridhi Shukla chosen to be the new female lead in YRKKH?

A source informed Filmibeat that the makers really liked Samridhi Shukla's audition. And the fact that she is not overexposed on television just like Shivangi Joshi and Pranali Rathod before they became leads on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, made her the perfect fit. The source was quoted saying to entertainment news portal, "Instead of dragging the storyline further, the makers thought of introducing a leap and hence, Pranali-Harshad will make an exit from the serial. Samridhi's acting chops and her innocence were big factors in bagging her the meaty role in a show like YRKKH." Further Samridhi Shukla expressed her gratitude to the makers for giving her this opportunity. She was earlier part of Saavi Ki Savaari. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists: Akshara to have a massive showdown with Manjiri; AbhiRa to romance for one LAST time

What will happen next in YRKKH?

The storyline of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will now focus on Abhira (Samridhi Shukla) and Shehzada Dhami. Abhira is Akshara and Abhinav's daughter. The new promo revealing the new cast was recently released. Fans were quite upset with the character name Abhira as it has connection with Abhimanyu and Akshara. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira and Ruhi's story to take a major turn post leap; here's what will happen

Trending Now

Here's a video of stars who rejected Harshad Chopda's role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

It is being started that Abhimanyu's character played by Harshad Chopda will die in the show. The story will be taken forward by Goenkas. Preeti Amin will be taking over as a grown up Akshara after Pranali Rathod's exit. Let's wait and watch what happens next in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai but one thing is for sure that fans would dearly miss Harshad and Pranali Rathod's chemistry on screen.