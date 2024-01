Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been running for 15 years now. The show is one of the most talked about right now. The show began in 2009 with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra as the leads. They played the role of Akshara and Naitik in the show. The jodi became a huge hit and it was loved by all. Akshara and Naitik's simple love story won hearts. Post eight years, we saw Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan entering the show as Naira and Kartik. They continued for four years and even they got all the loved from the audience. They became extremely popular as #KaiRa. Later, we saw Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda aka Akshara and Abhimanyu as the leads. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhira falls for Armaan but Ruhi makes the first move; will AbhiMaan separate forever?

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twists: Imposter Abhir enters Goenka House; Abhira, Ruhi have a massive showdown

The story of Akshara and Abhimanyu went on for two years and currently, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are leading the show. However, people do miss the first generation and feel that it is one of the most innocent love story. Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Lata Saberwal, Sanjeev Seth, Pooja Joshi and others were a part of the first generation. Also Read - Anupamaa maker Rajan Shahi busts myth that TV actors work 18 hours a day; says 'I will not take the nonsense'

Trending Now

Hina Khan shares pictures with on-screen father, Sanjeev Seth

Now, Hina Khan has given us the biggest surprise by sharing a picture with Sanjeev Seth who played her on-screen father, Vishambhar Maheshwari. The reunion of Akshara and Vishambhar has left fans emotional. Hina went for a dinner date with her on-screen father, Sanjeev. Along with the pictures, Hina wrote, "That fatherly warmth and vibe.. can’t express.. It was such a heartfelt moment meeting my first onscreen father after 7 years..Love always @sethsanjeev #fatherdughterbonds #aboutlastnight #dinnerdate"

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

Fans also loved the pictures and said that the first generation was the best. One of the users wrote, "Vishambhar - Akshara This is so Nostalgic.. Your #Naksh era is the Bestest season of #yehrishtakyakehlatahai Your season is irreplaceable @realhinakhan @realkaranmehra"

Some even called them the best father-daughter duo. This picture has left us all emotional and we too miss Akshara Maheshwari and Vishambhar Maheshwari.

A look at actors who were offered Abhimanyu's role before Harshad Chopda

New cast of YRKKH

Talking the current generation, apart from Samridhii and Shehzada, the show also stars Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Saee Barve, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, and Sharon Varma.