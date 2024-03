Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular TV shows in the country. It is one of the longest-running TV shows as well. The Rajan Shahi produced TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai first aired in 2009 and had Hina Khan and Karan Mehra as the leads. Hina's Akshara and Karan's Naitik are still fondly remembered by fans to date. Hina Khan came across a throwback video of Harshad Chopda mentioning her in his award acceptance speech for YRKKH. The actress has expressed her gratitude to the actor.

For the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow us on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel.

Hina Khan thanks Harshad Chopda for mentioning her in his awards acceptance speech for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Talking about Harshad Chopda's acceptance speech. He began the speech by thanking Hina Khan and Karan Mehra for starting the legacy. He gave a special mention to Hina for portraying Akshara for 8 years. He wants to ask her what magic she has done as people don't seem to get over her Akshara. Hina came across this video shared by the YRKKH fan handle. She replied to it and Harshad at the same time.

She called Harshad sweet and thanked him for his thoughtful and nice gesture. "It indeed takes a real man to show such spirit," She writes while adding that when one starts together, they lay down the strongest foundations. She says that she won't take sole credit for the legacy but adds she did give her heart and soul to the show.

Trending Now

Did Hina Khan take a jibe at Rajan Shahi?

Hina further adds that she cherishes what the show has given to them and is sure that he does too. She adds that while she has moved on, for some moving on seems like a great challenge. She raised a virtual toast to Harshad about moving on with grace. There have been reports about Rajan Shahi having issues with Hina Khan and some of the cast members of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

How sweet Harshad, So nice n thoughtful of u❣️ It indeed takes a real man to show such spirit. Yes, when we start together, we lay down the strongest of foundations. And while I never claim sole credit for our journey, my heart and soul were in it to the fullest. @ChopdaHarshad https://t.co/nd7f6bHvzp — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) March 4, 2024

I cherish what the show hs given us, and m sure u do too. Life moves us forward, although I've taken my steps, fr some, moving on is a great challenge. Here's to mastering the art of moving forward wth grace. Progress is, moving forward in life.

Thanks fr the love @ChopdaHarshad — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) March 4, 2024

When Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod quit, these rumours went wild again. Rajan Shahi had told Tellychakkar that he has no issues with any of the actors in the show. He claimed that some fans have been trying to defame him and DKP.

Watch this video on YRKKH here:

Currently, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are playing the lead roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.