Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest running show on television. The first episode of the show aired on January 12, 2009. The story of the show began with Akshara and Naitik’s love story. Hina Khan and Karan Mehra played the lead roles in the show. It was a story about a couple who had an arranged marriage and eventually fell in love. The chemistry between Hina and Karan brought out the innocence and purity of the love story so well.

After the generation leap, Akshara and Naitik’s daughter Naira’s story began with Kartik. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan played the role of Naira and Kartik. #KaiRa’s love story was magical. They had a massive fan following and when the reports of their exit came out, fans started trolling the makers. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara returns in her Sherni avatar during Janmashtami pooja; fans hail Pranali Rathod [Check Reactions]

It was hurtful to see their favourite jodi exiting the show. Post that, Naira and Kartik’s daughter, Akshara’s new story began with Dr. Abhimanyu Birla. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod entered as the new leads of the show. The story of #AbhiRa instantly connected with the audience. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai maha twist: Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu decides to marry Akshara to save her from the society?

Abhimanyu and Akshara's love story

Abhimanyu’s angry young man vibes and Akshara’s sweet and cute nature was a perfect combination. Abhimanyu and Akshara are completely opposites but still the same. Who doesn’t remember their grand destination wedding in Jaipur? However, what people liked about this jodi was the way they loved each other and at the same time got angry. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda makes his way into Akshara's heart slowly, steadily

The nok-jhok between #AbhiRa grabbed all the attention. However, with two leaps in their story, the TRPs increased more. Akshara and Abhimanyu got married while they were quite young around 24-25 years old. The first leap in the story came when Abhimanyu’s sister Anisha died and the blame was put on Kairav.

One year leap in #AbhiRa's story

Akshara was in confusion as she had Kairav to save and also Abhimanyu who had his hand surgery. Dr. Kunal took away Akshara for his sister and in return did Abhimanyu’s surgery. Akshara left with doctor Kairav to be with Kunal and his sister in Mauritius.

It was one year leap in the show and we saw a mature Akshara trying to handle her brother and helping Kunal’s sister to make her identity. Akshara had to sing while Kunal’s sister Maya would be the face. For everyone, it was Maya’s melodious voice but it was Akshara who always sang. Kunal wanted his sister to win a singing competition and hence had trapped Akshara.

Akshara had to leave Abhimanyu and the family without informing. On the other hand, Abhimanyu was lost in the thoughts of Akshara. He was seen participating in some body building competitions and always wearing headphones on. The reason he wore the headphones was that he could hear Akshara’s voice every time he was idle.

Akshara and Abhimanyu's changed looks

The looks of Abhimanyu and Akshara also changed. Akshara was more in a modern classy avatar with her short hair. On the other hand, Abhimanyu had the club boys type outfit. He wore a jeans, t-shirt and a leather jacket and he also had a clean and elegant hair style.

Akshara and Abhimanyu get separated again

The second leap happened recently when Abhimanyu and his family blamed Akshara for Neil’s death. Akshara went to Kasauli and met Abhinav. Akshara and Abhimanyu needed a slightly 30-35 age looks. Akshara was seen in the Pahadi look with her hair always tied and now her hair length has grown. She applied dark kajal and had a simple look. She wore those stand collar kurtas or printed sarees.

On the other hand, Abhimanyu got his spectacles and jeans, t-shirt with coats. His hairstyle changed from the rugged, angry look to a soft gentleman who was a father now.

The new Akshara and Abhimanyu

Akshara turned from a soft and timid girl to a dashing and angry woman. She always taught her child to be fearless. Abhimanyu became a calm person with lots of sorrow inside him. However, he remained happy for his brother Neil’s daughter.

Well, with all these amazing changes we saw in #AbhiRa’s story, we fell in love with them. Now, with the leap rumours again, it seems we will see another new version of Abhimanyu and Akshara. Well, we are not sure if the post leap scenes will have Abhimanyu and Akshara or not.