is getting excited with each passing episode and viewers are hooked to their screens. The current track of the show is focused on Abhimanyu learning the entire truth and getting angry at Akshara for leaving and going. He even tells her that she decided to sacrifice without taking his consent.

In the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu's family discusses the entire matter. Harsh supports Akshara's sacrifice, while on the other hand, Mahima is against her. In the Goenka house, Akhil, Suwarna, and Suhasini support Akshara, while Aarohi gets disappointed seeing her sister getting all the needed support. Akshara gets a call from Neil who appreciated her sacrifice and she gets overwhelmed. He requests her to come back to the Birla house, but Akshara denies his request.

On the other hand, Akhil and Vansh get stressed due to loss in the business as Manish gets jailed. Akshara goes to meet Manish along with the lawyer. Akhil, Vansh, and Akshu see Anand drinking in the car. Akhil decided to expose him. Meanwhile, Abhi gets a call from Parth and leaves for the hospital. Parth gets ready to reveal the truth to Abhi, but Mahima tries her level best to stop him.

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara is seen signing the divorce papers, while Abhimanyu feels all along. Akshara promises herself to start a fresh beginning and says that she will now focus on her dreams. In the promo video, we see how Abhimanyu sheds tears on seeing Akshu sign the papers and feels lonely, while on the other hand Akshu heads as a strong women who believes divorce is not the end of her life, but a sweet beginning. What will happen next?