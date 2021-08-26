A new day has begun and we are back to give you some spoilers. Yes, we tell you what shocking twists will unfold in tonight's episodes of Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to expect from Top TV shows this week

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Sirat has challenged the media that she will prove her innocence in a week's time. Kartik supports her and they get behind Narendra Nath Chauhan to find the truth. However, Narendra takes Sirat to an unknown place and pushes her off a cliff but Kartik holds her hand. Kartik also confesses his love for Sirat. He tells her that he loves him and hence wants her safe. However, they are yet to prove Sirat innocent in Ranveer's death case. While they celebrate a festival, media enters and they speak bad about the Goenkas. Manish gets angry and speaks bad about Sirat but this time Sirat hits back. She will make Manish realise his mistake and hurt him. She will leave the Goenka house and Manish's health will detoriate.

Anupamaa

Recently, we saw that Anupamaa became a victim of a bank fraud. Everyone from Baa to Vanraj, Kavya and Paritosh criticised Anupamaa for being so careless and asked her to get them out of the problem all by herself. In fact Kavya went on to call her illiterate and dumb and even asked Vanraj to not help her in this. With no solution left, Anupamaa went to Rakhi Dave for help. She asked her to loan her Rs. 20 Lakh so that she can help her family get out of the mess. Rakhi promises to give her the money but she wants something in return. We see Anupamaa agree to the deal Rakhi asked her for. The next day, everyone is shocked to see Anupamaa dressed up to celebrate Rakshabandhan. But she tells them that she has managed to clean up the mess that she created. Vanraj still couldn't believe that Anupamaa was able to arrange Rs. 20 Lakh in one night. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Rakhi surprises the Shahs by visiting them, but Anupamaa gets uncomfortable with this. Rakhi however promises her that she won't tell anyone anything.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The Chavans are happy as Samrat is back but he announces his divorce with Pakhi leaving everyone shocked. However, soon he realises that Virat now loves Sayi and hence decides to give another chance to his relationship with Pakhi. He will have a talk with Pakhi where he will tell her that Virat has moved on in his life and loves his wife. He makes Pakhi understand that she also should move ahead. Samrat loves Pakhi a lot and wants her back in his life. We will see Samrat making Pakhi realise the worth of their relationship.

Imlie

Malini is doing everything possible to get Aditya back from Imlie. However, now Imlie is aware about Malini's evil intentions and is ready to protect her love from Malini. Imlie will soon begin proudly flaunted her rights as a wife on Aditya. Nani will then announce that she wants to have Aditya and Imlie's post wedding rituals. This will leave Malini angry as she hates Imlie a lot now and wants to separate her from Aditya.

Kundali Bhagya

We saw that during Sonakshi's wedding, Shrikant exposes Sonakshi's past and also accuses her of having a child with Karan. Sonakshi also confesses that the child is Karan's which leaves everyone shocked. In the coming episode, Preeta gets shattered with the news. Karan tries to speak to her but she refuses to talk to him. The Luthra family returns home and Preeta goes to her room. Karan goes again to talk to her but Preeta hides in the bathroom and avoids him. She cries and maintains distance from him.