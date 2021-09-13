Monday is back and it is time when the new episodes of your favourite TV shows will be out. It will be an amazing week and we are here to give you all the updates of what you can expect in this week's episode of your favourite TV shows. We tell you what shocking twists will unfold in this week's episodes of Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya. Also Read - Anupamaa, Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more: MAJOR DRAMA to unfold in tonight’s episodes of TOP TV shows

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Kartik and Sirat are finally married but Manish and Surekha are not happy with the marriage as they feel Sirat isn't right for Kartik and his kids. Sirat is hurt and is doing everything to look like Naira and even be like her. On Kartik's and Kairav's birthday, she breaks down saying that she tried hard to become Naira but cannot. Kartik confronts his family for expecting Sirat to be Naira. However, everyone understands and even Sirat understands that she cannot become Naira and does not need to be Naira. In the coming week, we will see that during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Sirat gets signals of having a baby. She will begin thinking of a baby and will decide to tell Kartik about it. However, she will be scared to go forward with her decision.

Anupamaa

Anuj Kapadia's entry in the show has brought out a freshness in the story. We have seen that Anuj's liking for Anupamaa has angered Vanraj. Vanraj is not liking the way Anuj is becoming everyone's favorite in the house. In the recent episode we saw that after Vanarj and Kavya's presentation, Anuj asks Anupamaa to give hers. He even helped her open her laptop. Anupamaa's presentation revolved around housewives and how they should be employed in hotels instead of chefs. Anuj appreciated her idea but said Vanraj's idea is more practical. He thanked them for meeting him, and while they were on their way out, he stopped Anupamaa and gave her tiffin back. He even filled it with aampapad and imli goli as he remembered that she liked them. Vanraj questions Anupamaa on why Anuj stopped her and later even taunted her for eating imli goli. Once they reached home, Kavya told everyone about the presentation and insulted Anupamaa saying her idea is not worth it. But Anupamaa took a stand for herself. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Anupamaa is serving dinner to Anuj at Vanraj's cafe and they are enjoying a conversation, while Rakhi taunts Vanraj that all these used to happen for him earlier. We will see Vanraj getting insecured with Anuj and Anupamaa's closeness.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Sayi and Virat's fights do not end. Sayi has taken the decision of leaving Nagpur and the Chavan house, and going back to Gadchiroli. Amidst all this, Sayi will catch the next game plan of Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma). Pakhi, as we know, has made Samrat buy her sob story of reformation. However, Pakhi now wants to show off her happiness with Samrat, so that Virat gets jealous of it and gets back to her. In the coming episode, Pakhi will make Samrat buy dresses for all in the family, which they will wear for the Gruh Shanti Puja organized by Pakhi. However, when Pakhi will give the saree to Sayi, she will refuse to take it and will even refuse to be part of the puja. Sayi will openly state that rather than showing off her fake happiness before Virat, Pakhi has to make genuine efforts to be happy with Samrat. While Pakhi will be shocked to see Sayi realize her idea, Virat will not buy it and will get angry at Sayi. Also, Sayi’s words will make Samrat think about it. Post that Samrat will begin doubting Pakhi and keep and eye on her. He will soon realise what Pakhi is up to.

Imlie

We saw that Malini will intoxicate the Tripathis and even Imlie. She will also give alcohol to Aditya. The next morning, when Malini gets out of Aditya’s bed, Imlie mentally and emotionally breaks down as Malini reveals that Aditya slept with her. The Tripathis also get shocked knowing Aditya and Malini’s relationship. Poor Aditya doesn’t remember anything and blindly believes that he really slept with Malini and thus he broke Imlie’s heart and her trust. The major consequences are that now the Tripathis announce Malini as their Bahu for once and all. Imlie questions Aditya about the truth but he stands silent feeling ashamed of himself. This will be for a short time as Imlie will soon find out Malini's truth and reveal everything to the family

