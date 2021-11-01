It is Monday today and we are here to tell you guys what you can expect from your favourite television shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie, Kundali Bhagya and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. This week a lot of interesting things will happen in the shows. Also Read - Imlie: Gashmeer Mahajani aka Aditya to quit the show; Fahmaan Khan to replace him?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The new story of the new generation has begun. In yesterday's episode, we saw that Akshara decides to leave the Goenka house forever. She wants to do this for Aarohi's sake and feels everything will be fine if she leaves. She prepares some dessert for the family which leaves them wondering why she has made it. On the other side, Abhimanyu decides to go to the mask festival and Neel and his mom are shocked to know this. While his father creates an issue that he is shaking off his responsibilities, Abhimanyu is determined to go on a trip. Later, Abhimanyu saves Akshara from falling in the lake. He even fights some local goons who were making some bad remarks on Akshara. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Abhimanyu comes to drop Akshara and meets Aarohi who tells him that she strives to always be number one like him and that Akshara is very simple. Abhimanyu replies that it's difficult to be simple these days. Later the Goenkas and Birla kids meet where Abhimanyu says he wants to hear "Piya toh se naina" and Akshara sings it for him. Abhimanyu realises he cannot stop thinking about Akshara.

Anupamaa

Anupamaa finally decides to leave the Shah house. A heartbroken Anupamaa wanted to spend some time alone when a little boy dressed as Krishna met her and told her that everything will be fine and that she shouldn't worry about anything. Meanwhile, in the Shah abode Babuji performs an aarti and while praying says that all those who have hurt Anupamaa will pay for it. Anupamaa reaches her home where her brother and mother say that they are very proud of her and that she did the right thing. Anuj also comes and apologizes to her as he feels whatever happened to her was because of him. He then encouraged Anupamaa and told her that nothing can stop her from succeeding in life. In the upcoming episode we will see that Anupamaa looks for a rented accommodation for herself and Samar and is stunned when the owners say that they don't give house to singles or divorcees. Meanwhile Kavya instigates Baa against Anupamaa and tells her that Anupamaa will take revenge from them and also that they should ask for her share of the house back.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

We will see Virat questioning his father Ninad over his bad behaviour towards his mother. It is to be noted that Ninad and Ashwini have never had a good married life, and they have only carried on their responsibility as parents. Ninad in particular has always been treating his wife badly. We wrote about how Virat and Sai (Ayesha Singh) will desire to celebrate the wedding anniversary of theirs, but will find objection to it. Virat will question his father about his unruly behaviour towards his mother. At the same time, Virat will be angry at himself for not reacting to what he has been seeing for years. He will stop eating and will be seated all alone, weeping. Sai will try to comfort him and ask him to blurt out what he has been thinking. Virat will pour out his emotions before Sai and will tell her that he has never been a good son. He could have taken a stand for his mother years back, but never cared to intervene and question his father.

Imlie

We recently saw Malini accepting the fact that Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer) is the love of Aditya (Gashmeer Mahajani). However, Imlie does not believe in the fact that Malini can turn good. This creates problems again between Aditya and Imlie. The coming episode will see Aditya spending happy time with Imlie when Imlie will open up about Malini faking to be good. This will anger Aditya again as he firmly believes that Malini has changed. Malini has indeed faked to be good before Aditya and family. Her intentions are again cruel. This will again create trust issues between Imlie and Aditya. On the other hand, Aditya will want to put an end to Imlie’s insecurity by seeking divorce from Malini. The Karvachauth drama will put the ladies Malini ad Imlie face to face again. Malini will vow to get Aditya back in her life.

Kundali Bhagya

We will see that Rakhi worried about something. She then goes to Kareena and reveals that Sherlyn's mother has suffered a heart attack. On the other hand, as Prithvi injures Sandeep with his car, he is in the hospital. Preeta then calls the nurse and tells her to keep an eye on Sandeep and also advises her to call her if anything goes wrong. Meanwhile, Kareena and Rakhi walk to Sherlyn and the latter informs her that her mother had a heart attack. Sherlyn is left stunned on listening to this while Rakhi advises her to go and meet her mother as soon as possible. Later on, as Prithvi runs into Preeta, she assures him that Rishabh will be celebrating Diwali with his family while Prithvi is terrified to see how confident she is.