fans are on cloud nine. Harshad Chopda aka Dr Abhimanyu Birla and Pranali Rathod aka Akshara's Goenka's marriage has finally happened. The wedding was nothing less than dreamy. There was a lot of doubt on whether they did shoot in Mumbai or at an outdoor location. Finally, the marriage happened at the Samode Palace. It is one of the most famous venues for destination weddings in Rajasthan.

As per reports, the wedding was inspired by the gala nuptials of and Nick Jonas at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Well, the channel did not hesitate from splurging some big bucks on the wedding. A source said, "The channel wanted it to be a grand event. All the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai weddings are royal affairs. Rajan Shahi's team had been scouting locations since a month."

Well, it seems the shoot cost the channel close to Rs two crores. While average 2-3 day destination weddings at Samode cost around Rs 30 to 50 lakh, here the cast stayed at the resort for close to 10 days. They are being housed in the best of suites that cost Rs 10-16K per night. The source added, "The show has a huge cast. Everyone was there for the sequence. If you take all the costs into consideration, it is close to Rs 1.5 crores and even higher."

Pranali Rathod aka Akshara wore a lehenga worth Rs 2.35 lakh for the wedding sequence. It was studded with American diamonds. Rajasthani poshak was made for all the cast members. Samode Palace offers every facility for a dream wedding but the charges are high. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are now keen for the second phase in the life of AbhiRa.

The jodi of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod is one of the best as per fans on daily soaps.