Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod is getting more confusing for the fans with the new twists and turns that the makers have brought in Abhimanyu and Akshara aka AbhiRa's love story. So, a couple of weeks ago, the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai introduced a separation track between Abhimanyu and Akshara. It had left fans angry about the same. Recently, they both had a confrontation scene which gave hope to AbhiRa fans for a happy and emotional reunion. However, makers have brought more twists in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and it seems, Abhi and Akshu are heading for another separation. Also Read - Arylie in Imlie, Fatejo in Udaariyaan and more – Why are the most loved characters in TOP TV being killed off brutally?

Entertainment News: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are UPSET

First things first, when the makers brought the separation track in Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the fans were sad and bid adieu to the lovebirds. They reluctantly looked forward to the 2.0 versions of Abhimanyu and Akshara. Harshad and Pranali's Abhimanyu and Akshara make for one of the most celebrated and loved pairs on Indian Television. The differences between them are increasing day by day. And now, in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu giving a big shocker to the Goenkas and Akshara. He will get Kairav arrested again. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai popularity sinking? Indian Idol 13 races ahead – Check 10 most-liked TV shows

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers shared AbhiRa reunion post:

Akshara had left the proofs of Mayank Arora aka Kairav's innocence in Abhimanyu's room. She had been looking forward to proving her brother's innocence to Abhimanyu and the Birlas. Akshara was all decked up and looking forward to reuniting with Abhimanyu but he instead dropped a bomb by declaring Kairav a killer in front of the media. And now, a promo is going viral that hints at another separation of AbhiRa. It all has left fans angry, confused and upset. Check out the reactions here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Has Karishma Sawant QUIT Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for Salman Khan's show? Here's TRUTH [Exclusive]

Both are equally wrong and both now done mistakes ,cvs made the sacrifice concept to a deal to give abhi some solid proof of his anger ,& bringing abhi Media to give akshu anger also so both of them ll be on same level of MUs #yrkkh #abhira — Alshaiema (@Alchayma2) September 22, 2022

Everyone is trying to justify their stans povs but as an #AbhiRa fan i have lost them .#Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/TX1GDzToSB — punsandali nimsara (@punsandalinims1) September 22, 2022

Character ya dono ka destroy hua hai, going by past and present kaands. Ya kisi ka nahi hua. If you want to use the word destroyed then you have to use it for both. Or else stop using that word randomly for one character and accept both of them as flawed ? #yrkkh #AbhiRa — Parul Narang (@narang_parul) September 22, 2022

Well DKP has not been very good at showing romance, celebrating festivals or creating real villains this season, but they sure know how to break hearts! So this was the actual faceoff! ? Loved the episode..! #AbhiRa #yrkkh — Priyanka (@priyanka8803) September 22, 2022

I said it.. typical seperarion is coming for the trp ,no one beleived me,here you go #yrkkh #AbhiRa https://t.co/UoQkp3QS4W — Alshaiema (@Alchayma2) September 22, 2022

the logic behind what's happening rn. I want all this drama to make some sense by the end of this track. If not, then kasam se all this is gonna look so stupid. Kyuki fans ki ummeedein poori naa ho, CHALEGA. Par show ki quality girr jaaye, YE BILKUL NAHI CHALEGA!#AbhiRa #yrkkh — astrophile? (@notaphamousgurl) September 22, 2022

Makers painted such a rosy picture of separation and we were fools to believe them. They had to include mute brother in the picture when it could've been only about #AbhiRa and Kheras. That's where they ruined everything. Aur maango separation tracks ?? #yrkkh #AbhimanyuBirla — Parul Narang (@narang_parul) September 22, 2022

Plz no divorce track for #Abhira don't ruin thr essence they are different i know they are flawed but this divorce n again shadi thing will never suit on them.

And i hate marriage tracks they are boring #yrkkh https://t.co/4e1J8bDqM2 — ¶¶¶ (@map110986) September 22, 2022

Such a good show how can they ruin post marriage ?

My #Abhira butchered brutally. Feel super bad for #harshali — Akorshi (@Akorshi) September 22, 2022

AK will fly back to Mauritius with Kheera siblings, till abhimanyu will get the news that KV is innocent and will understand whole story, Ak will be no more in udaipur ?#yrkkh #AbhiRa — Sanskruti (Inactive Era ) ❤ (@engg_sanu) September 22, 2022

#abhira seriously need to learn to communicate properly in general and also as a married couple. Akshu had the last copy of evidence and just left it there in Abhi’s room? She didn’t think to go to the hospital to look for Abhi and talk to him in person? ??‍♀️???‍♀️#YRKKH pic.twitter.com/HvVnZcTwHc — Seema? (@seem_itv) September 22, 2022

For the unversed, it was because of Dr Kunal Khera's (Mrunal Jain) condition that Akshara left Abhimanyu. The former is using Akshara's talent for his sister and can go to any lengths for the same. As if the Birlas were not enough, Kheras are turning out to be a big hurdle in AbhiRa's life.