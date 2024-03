Indian TV fans complain that tracks of desi shows always tend to overlap one another. If a certain track succeeds on a show, at least five to six shows come up with the same thing. Fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin also felt the same. The stories of one man/two women, romances within family and bitter fights are very common in both the storylines. Now, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will see a track where Savi (Bhavika Sharma) gets molested by a relative of the Bhonsale family. She will decide to take a stand for herself and expose him in front of everyone. Also Read - Teri Meri Doriyaann: THIS Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor to add more twists in Vijayendra Kumeria's show?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on the same track as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

On the show, Surekha (Vaishali Thakkar) is the one who made Ishaan (Shakti Arora) hate his mother. It seems one of her relatives will come to the Bhonsale House. He will grope Savi leaving her disgusted. As per the report, it is going to be a Mama (Uncle). Later, Savi will gather all her courage and expose him in front of everyone. Does this track ring a bell? On Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we had seen that Kartik Goenka's (Mohsin Khan) uncle had touched Naira in an inappropriate manner. It was revealed that he did the same with Manasi. The character had to prove him wrong in front of the entire family. It looks like we will see a similar track in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Also Read - Women's Day 2024: Anuj from Anupamaa, Abhinav from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; TV men who turned biggest cheerleaders for onscreen wives

Fans will be reminded of Naira's predicament here. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting very good numbers on the TRP charts. However, fans want makers to start the love story of Savi and Ishaan soon. Of late, even the family has begun to like Savi. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ishaan's growing closeness with Reeva amidst rude behaviour with Savi angers fans; netizens demand a new guy for Savi