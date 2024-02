Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is winning hearts. The show has been running for 15 years and now the fourth generation of the show is going on. The new story of the show is now being accepted by the audience. Abhira and Armaan's cute story has began and people are loving this new jodi. Abhira has lost her mother, Akshara and Armaan has married her. Armaan had promised Akshara that he marry Abhira and help her become a lawyer. However, Armaan was in love with Ruhi who is Abhira's sister but they are not aware of this relationship. Ruhi gets married to Armaan's brother Rohit. Also Read - TRP Report week 4: Anupamaa-Anuj's reunion helps with ratings; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak impress

Rohit comes to know about Ruhi and Armaan's past and also the fact that Ruhi still loves Armaan. Rohit goes missing and Ruhi feels guilty. However, she feels jealous seeing Abhira with Armaan. Ruhi is now obsessed with Armaan and wants him to stay away from Abhira. On the other hand, we also saw the entry of Abhir being shown. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi to separate Abhira and Armaan; creates rift between the couple

Abhir to return to the Goenka family?

Earlier, by the end of the third generation, it was shown that Abhimanyu and Abhir die in a car accident. However, now, the makers have reportedly brought back Abhir. The Goenkas are not aware of the fact that Abhimanyu, Akshara and Abhir are dead. They feel Abhir is back and are happy to have him in the Goenka house.

But the Abhir turns out to be fake and he is sent by someone who is real Abhir. Suraj Sonik had entered the show as the fake Abhir. The face of the real Abhir was not shown but a glimpse was shown. Earlier, it was being reported that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat will be playing the role of Abhir.

Vedang Raina to enter YRKKH?

However, recently, Rajan Shahi introduced another new character in the show. It is being said that Arjun Bijlani's Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil costar Vedang Raina is all set to enter the show. However, he is not playing Abhir but will be seen as Dev Shehkawat.

Vedang Raina has been a part of TV shows like Ishq Marjawan, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Dil Diyaan Gallaan and Choti Sarrdaarni. It will be shown that he is related to Abhir but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Talking about the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show also stars Shivam Khajuria, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Gaurav Sharma, Sidharth Vasudev, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, Manthan Setia, Pratiksha Honmukhe.