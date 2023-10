Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in the news since a long time. There is a lot being said about the show’s promo. While we are all happy about Abhimanyu and Akshara’s reunion, the promo has left everyone shocked. Abhimanyu and Akshara are all set to get married again but Akshara gets to know that she is pregnant with Abhinav’s child. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Abhimanyu will refuse to marry Akshara due to her pregnancy?

However, there is also news about the show taking a generation leap. As per reports, the show will take 20 years leap after which Abhimanyu and Akshara’s story will end. It is being said that Abhir’s story will be the highlight of the show next. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and other Top 8 TV shows upcoming twists

However, there is no confirmation yet. But there are reports of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod leaving the show. A lot of names of celebrities are coming up who can be a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the leap and play the leads. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Top 7 upcoming twists: Akshara gets emotional; Aarohi understands Sujit's evil plans

Trending Now

YRKKH to have new leads?

Shaheer Sheikh, Karan Kundrra, Karan Wahi and other names came forward who may reportedly take up the male lead position in the show. However, none of the reports were true. A few days back, there will reports that Fahmaan Khan and Tejasswi Prakash have been approached to play the lead.

Fahmaan Khan reacts to being approached for YRKKH

While Tejasswi has not reacted to it, Fahmaan has finally opened up about these reports. Speaking to Bollywood Spy, Fahmaan Khan dismissed the rumours. He said that the news is not true as there are no talks about it with him.

He said that the makers had approached his manager but he does not know what happened later. Fahmaan further added that nobody spoke to him and he is not even sure that his manager got a call or not.

He mentioned that his manager tells him only those things that are important so he has no message about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

A look at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on YRKKH sets

Well, it surely will be interesting to know if the leap reports are true or not and if they are true, we surely want to know who the next leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be.