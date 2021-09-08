Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have a massive fan following. People have loved them as #Kaira and now as #KaiRat. Recently, there have been rumours that the show will soon take a generation leap and Mohsin Khan would exit the show. A source close to The Times Of India said that there will be a generation gap in the show and Mohsin does not want to play an elderly role. There is no official announcement from the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team and Mohsin Khan about his decision. However, recently, Mohsin Khan was spotted outside the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He had an interaction with the media where he spoke about the show. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik-Sirat's grand wedding will leave you gushing over #KaiRat's cuteness – view pics

During the conversation, Mohsin shared that there are many twists and turns awaited during this festive season on the show, and he can't reveal much. The actor requested fans to keep watching the show and showering their love as usual. One of the paps also asked Mohsin about the rumours of him leaving the show. Mohsin Khan said that he cannot speak much about it. Well, this has again made us think about what will happen. Mohsin also spoke about the music singles' trend and how everyone's getting a chance to execute their talent. There were also reports of Shivangi Joshi leaving the show. The duo will make an exit from the show in October and new faces will be introduced. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's BTS pictures from #KaiRat's first romantic performance go VIRAL

A source close to Spotboye revealed that Shivangi and Mohsin will be making an exit from the show by October first week and new actors will join in. The makers have already done a lot of experiments with their characters and now, want to start a new storyline. It was in 2016 when we first saw this amazing jodi on-screen. It has been five-and-a-half years and we fall in love with them every day. Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: Karan Kundrra recalls his last conversation with the Bigg Boss 13 winner a night before his demise