Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's chemistry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is loved by the audience. It has been more than 5 years since we have seen them as Kartik-Naira and now as Kartik-Sirat. They are the best on-screen couple in telly town. However, the recent news of Mohsin Khan's exit from the show has left every #Kaira and #KaiRat fan heartbroken. The actor has been part of the show for five-and-a-half years now. A source was quoted by TimesofIndia saying, "Yes Mohsin is planning to move on. Since the show is going in for a generation leap, he wouldn't want to play an older character. So he decided to take a short break. Along with television, he would now want to try out different mediums like OTT and movies."

The source further added saying, "It's all amicable between him and the production house. Mohsin has always considered producer Rajan Shahi his mentor and guide and he too has spoken highly about Mohsin in his interviews." However, we hear that Mohsin Khan was not happy with the way his character has been portrayed. While Shivangi Joshi got to play many shades as Naira, Tina and now Sirat, Mohsin's character has been plain. It seems this is the reason why he has decided to quit the show now after so many years.

Talking about the show, in the recent episodes, we saw that Kartik and Sirat are trying to know Narendra Nath Chauhan's truth and clear Sirat and Goenkas from Ranveer's murder case. During this, we saw Kartik confessing his love for Sirat. We also get to see the last Kartik and Naira's dream sequence in the show and Kartik-Sirat's love story will begin in the show. As per reports, Mohsin Khan will be in the show for a few more episodes. Fans who have been loyal to #KaiRa cannot bear to watch Shivangi Joshi with someone else if Mohsin Khan quits the show. They have taken to social media asking Shivangi Joshi to quit the long-running daily.