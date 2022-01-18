Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has Harshad Chopra, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant in the lead. The show is among the longest running daily soaps as fans are extremely in love with characters Abhimanyu, Akshara and Aarohi played by the stars. Abhimanyu and Akshara are in love with each other, however, Abhi is marrying Aarohi because Akshara wants her sister to be happy. In upcoming episodes though, we shall witness a major twist. Aarohi's lie will get exposed and Abhimanyu will confront Akshara on the same. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Abhimanyu and Akshara reunited? AbhiRa fans wonder if it's a 'dream' sequence – view tweets

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans would know that Aarohi had lied to Abhimanyu about the camp fire incident. A fire broke out during the medical camp and Abhimanyu had got stuck in a room. Akshara had saved his life. However, Aarohi took all the credit and stated that she was the one who saved his life. Now, a few pictures from the incident will come to fore and Abhimanyu will finally know that it was Akshara who put her life at risk to save him. As Aarohi's lie will get exposed, Abhimanyu will confront Akshara. He will tell her that she has time till 4 p.m to tell him the truth otherwise there will be bad consequences.

Will Akshara reveal the truth to Abhimanyu and finally confess her love to him? Fans are desperately waiting for that to happen. AbiRa fans are praying to see Abhimanyu and Akshara getting married and being a happy couple. Their chemistry is impeccable and the characters seem to be meant for each other.