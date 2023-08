Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has a massive fan following. It is one of the longest running show on television and has been amongst the top five shows on TRP charts. The story is currently focused on Abhimanyu and Akshara’s love story. The entry of Jay Soni aka Abhinav Sharma in their story has brought an interesting twist to it. While people love Abhimanyu-Akshara, Abhinav’s character received all the positive response from the audience. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhinav leaves everyone forever, but has one last wish for Akshara and Abhimanyu

A lot of trolling also happened as many wish to see the love story of Abhimanyu-Akshara again. Jay Soni had to face a lot of negative comments on social media. However, his character is now coming to an end. A few days ago, producer Rajan Shahi confirmed that Abhinav’s story is now ending and making way for #AbhiRa’s love. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: AbhiRa's destiny brings them closer will Akshara finally forgive Abhimanyu?

Jay Soni's last day on sets

Jay shot for his last episode today and has shared glimpses of the final moments on set. He has shared a video where he is seen preparing for his hospital scene and the shot where Abhinav fell off the cliff. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara struggles to move on after Abhinav, he continues to guide her even after death

Along with the video, he wrote, “Jo aata hai, usse ek na ek din Jaana hi hota hai... Socha tha kabhi alvida na kehna, par alvida toh kehna hi padta hai...Sharing some glimpses from the final moments on set...Encapsulating the energy, the sweat, and the emotions that filled the set! #abhinavsharma #abhinav #yrkkh #alvidanakehna #reelsinstagram #jaysoni” Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Soni (@jaysoni25)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team bids goodbye to Abhinav

The team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also gave a nice farewell to Jay Soni. The pictures and videos from the set have gone viral. In one of the videos, Jay is seen cutting his farewell cake while Pranali Rathod, director Romesh Kalra, producer Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa producer Deepa Shahi and other members of the team were present.

Romesh Kalra also penned down a sweet note for Jay. He shared a picture from Jay’s farewell and wrote, “Jay soni u r the directors delight to work with, actors to bahut hai par tum actor k saath saath ek achche insaan bhi ho, actor thoda kam ho to bhi chal jaata hai par insaan achcha hona chahiye jo tum ho, my best wishes for your future and life… this is the beginning of our long journey together… MAY GOD BLESS YOU ALWAYS … #blessed #yrkkh #dkp #humility #teamwork”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romesh Kalra (@romeshkalra)

Jay thanked him for his words and said that he is grateful that he got to work with a fantastic team.