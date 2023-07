Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s interesting storyline is getting all the love. The show has been the longest running on television and even today, it is amongst the top five shows on the TRP charts. Jay Soni had recently entered the show as Abhinav Sharma. His character was loved by the audience. As per the latest track, Akshara is married to Abhinav and they have been taking care of Abhir. However, Abhimanyu soon finds out that Abhir is his son and fights a custody battle with Akshara. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara's health deteriorates; will Abhimanyu return Abhir to her?

Abhimanyu eventually wins the case and Abhir is taken away from Akshara and Abhinav. The story is currently getting all the attention and now producer Rajan Shahi has announced that Jay Soni aka Abhinav's character is ending in the show.

Rajan Shahi on Abhinav's character

Yes, speaking to TellyChakkar, Rajan Shahi said that every character has its journey and their writer Zama Habib was sure that this character of Abhinav has to die. He shared that every cameo that they had was designed to serve a purpose and Abhinav’s purpose is served. Jay’s character got a lot of love. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 makes smashing entry in top five Most-Liked Hindi shows; Taarak Mehta stays on top [View Ormax List]

It got all the reactions from the audience. Rajan Shahi mentioned that this is Abhimanyu and Akshara’s love story and it has to be back. He said that he understands the audience but the story has to move forward. He further shared that it will be an emotional journey going forward and the audience will get some power packed performances.

Jay Soni to quit YRKKH

Speaking about Jay Soni, Rajan Shahi said, “Jay is a brilliant actor; he brought such a wonderful feeling with him to Abhinav and the audiences loved him. We, at DKP love him a lot and have so much gratitude toward him as a person and as an actor. We just want to thank him.