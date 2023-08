Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has grabbed everyone’s attention with its interesting storyline. The show has been amongst the top five shows on the TRP charts and the reason has to be the amazing twists and turns. Akshara and Abhimanyu’s love story took a different turn after Neil’s death and we saw Abhinav’s entry. Jay Soni entered as Abhinav Sharma and it was a treat to watch him with Akshara and Abhir. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara blames Abhimanyu for Abvhinav's death; will Abhir forgive him?

The Sharma family looked so beautiful together and the bond they share touched hearts. While there were a few who missed Akshara-Abhimanyu, but the Sharma family got all the love.

Jay Soni's chemistry with Pranali Rathod and child actor Shreyansh Kaurav is too cute to handle on-screen. Abhinav went through a lot recently in the show with Abhir's custody going to Abhimanyu. Jay who played Abhinav spoke about the most emotionally draining scene of the show.

Jay Soni on the emotionally draining scene

Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, he said, “Abhir ka jo scene tha uska jo phase tha where we get to know his heart condition that was very difficult. It was hard to portray that emotion. I got a lot of fan messages for that scene. People said that the way you performed, you have nailed it. So, I used to get so much involved in the scenes that I had to take breaks. I used to say that I am shivering and please give me a break. You cry and then you are in that zone. Mera body shiver karne lag jata tha.”

“For me every day after pack up it was so heavy for my heart, my body to go home because I was filled with emotions. People feel that it is an actor’s job but inside we are all filled with emotions. It was so heavy on my mind, on my chest. I have cried the whole day with that scene. I was with those emotions and hence it was very difficult. Once I completely stopped and told the team to do some other scenes till, I recover, “he added.

Jay on shooting for the death scene

Jay Soni also spoke about his feelings while he will shoot for Abhinav’s death scene. He shared, “I have never died in any of my shows. This is the first time and hence it’s a weird feeling. To be very honest, I am a very practical person. I never get attached to any character, but I don’t know how but I am attached to Abhinav. Marne wala scene mujhe abhi tak sink in hua bhi nahi hai. I am very happy and satisfied with my journey in the show but when the end is coming you feel a bit.”