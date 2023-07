Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enjoys a massive fan following. It is one of television’s longest running shows and yet the audience never gets bored of it. It still holds a place amongst the top five shows on TRP charts. Currently, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod aka Abhimanyu-Akshara are heading the story. The makers of the show have always brought some amazing twists and turns in the show. This is one of the reasons why people cannot get bored with the show. Recently, Jay Soni entered the show as Abhinav. While we all loved Abhimanyu and Akshara’s love story, Abhinav entered as a breath of fresh air. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai maker Rajan Shahi on the reunion of AbhiRa; reveals why he does not refer to backlash as 'trolling'

Post the six years leap, Abhinav became the most loved character of the show and his chemistry with Akshara and little Abhir won hearts. Jay Soni is praised for his performance as Abhinav Sharma. It won’t be wrong to say that he completely lived the character of Abhinav. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Abhinav becomes reason for Akshara's happiness again, will she forget him and forgive Abhimanyu?

Jay Soni on playing Abhinav

Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Jay Soni expressed his happiness for the love he got as Abhinav. He shared, “It was unexpected that the journey of Abhinav would turn like this. In the beginning, I was just clueless. I was taking one step at a time. I was not aware of what would happen in the future. Whatever I knew I was doing. Abhinav’s character was growing slowly. So it was not an overnight thing. It was a whole process, a whole journey.” Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: One more strom brews in Akshara's life; how will she tackle it this time?

“Every phase of Abhinav was different for me. I was learning, trying new shades of Abhinav, getting through different zones of him. So, it was a beautiful journey. On TV, it is very rare that you get this kind of role or character which is so loved. So, I didn’t imagine at all and it was completely unexpected and it was like a surprise for me. I was just being loyal to the craft and being honest in whatever I am doing with full conviction. So, that was only in my hand to be honest and play this character, “he added.

Jay Soni calls Abhinav's journey magical

The actor has called this journey magical and how he just trusted producer Rajan Shahi for this role. He shared, “I had not thought anything about it in the beginning when Rajan sir offered me this role. He just told me to trust him and I said that I trust him and did it. If a man like Rajan Shahi tells you to do it, then I had to take it up. I had not thought much and it was just Rajan sir’s belief. I just didn’t want him to let him down with the kind of faith he has shown.”

Jay Soni further added, “It was a show jaha vacancy hi nahi thi and mai ghuss gaya waha. And then people praised my character, showed love, it was all magical. So, if people are liking it then I am on the right track.”