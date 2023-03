Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most discussed shows on social media. The fan base is built mainly around the main pair of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod. Of late, most of the scenes are around Jay Soni and Pranali Rathod. As per the track, preparations are on in full swing for the wedding of Dr Abhimanyu Birla (Harshad Chopda) and Aarohi (Karishma Sawant). They have decided to move on in life. On the other hand, Abhinav and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) also decide to make a future together. We are seeing an increase in the number of romantic scenes between AkshNav or NavRa. This has not gone down well with AbhiRa shippers. Also Read - Yeh Rishtra Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists: Akshara finally moves on and gives a chance to her marriage with Abhinav, but Abhir will bring Abhimanyu back in her life

There have many criticisms like the transition of Akshara falling for Abhinav is not seamless, or that Dr Abhimanyu deserves to know that Abhir is his biological son. This is going to take the story ahead. This week, we saw a scene where Abhinav and Akshara spend some time near the swing. He is shown holding her waist. That scene has been very badly criticized by some fans of AbhiRa. While criticising fictional content can be considered, some even below the belt casting aspersions on the character of Jay Soni.

How disgusting you guys are seriously ???? Now if they will react, you will say they don't know to handle criticism And if they will block you on insta, you will feel as if you have achieved something great ?? Most toxic fd for a reason pic.twitter.com/XCIMvu02EL — Pooja (@PoojaSh71747412) March 26, 2023

It is heartening to see that many YRKHH fans and those of Jay Soni have called out such fans. While trolling of co-stars who play evil characters is commonplace, the level of personal slurs directed at some actors is deplorable. Take a look at some netizens who defended Jay Soni...

What now? Today they got their jawab. Today's romance totally started by PR. Aab kya bolenge yeh log? Yaa phir HC ke protest me bolenge, PR giving bad nazar on Jay ????? — sam?? (@SamNeutral) March 27, 2023

This is ultimate level of disgust !!! Inn logon ke liye bura nhi lagta yaar ab — ??? ???? ???? ????? (@fiercy_jhalli) March 26, 2023

Such a toxic fd...and they have the audacity to bash other actors!!this is ultimate level of disgust!just because Jay and Karishma don't have millions of followers they think they can say anything to them!!, — Gia (@tistam819) March 26, 2023

When Ekta made statement that she would never cast Aditi or Harshad ever, I was really upset with her because I didn't want the two gem of actors suffer due to immature fans but now I understand why Ekta did what she did. These kind of fans make life of everyone in crew a hell — Logic Lover (@TheLogicLover) March 26, 2023

We hope that fans realise that such behaviour ultimately affects their idols. We are sure that Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod do not support such ideologies. Jay Soni has a very respectable reputation in the industry.