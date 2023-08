Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s storyline has been getting all the attention. The show is amongst the top five shows on the TRP charts. The current story of Abhinav, Akshara and Abhimanyu has been quite interesting. While people have loved Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod as Abhimanyu-Akshara, the entry of Jay Soni as Abhinav also received the love. Jay Soni aka Abhinav’s character brought back the energy in the show. Abhinav and Akshara’s pairing soon made a place in the hearts of the audience. While a few were not happy with it but majority of them loved the new pair. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Jay Soni expresses his happiness on getting love for Abhinav; says, 'It was magical' [Exclusive]

Jay Soni and Pranali Rathod made us believe in the relationship of Abhinav and Akshara. Now, Jay Soni spoke to BollywoodLife about the chemistry between him and Pranali as Abhinav-Akshara.

Jay Soni on Abhinav-Akshara chemistry

He said, "We used to work on the scenes and had decided that let's make it believable. We wanted to do it well as it was a new thing and it was a new character for her (Pranali Rathod) also. It was a different Akshara. So, we were so much into it. And the direction team helped us so much. You will see our chemistry was slowly slowly doing great. It was like a process."

“Soon, we also got to know that this is working and this is not working and how we should move forward. So it was a team effort aur sabne ekdam sambhalke ye scenes kiye hai. People then started loving it and accepting them. So it was like a win win situation for us. As an actor, we always want to make scenes believable. It was a task for everyone,”he added.

Jay's special message for fans

Jay Soni also shared a special message for his fans. He shared, “I will be back with a new and a worthy and a better project. I am a very choosy person and I do something only if I find it worthy. I choose something that I can do well. To all my fans, I will come back. I am getting a lot of messages from fans asking me to do something soon. So, I will be back soon with a good project. Thank you for the love, support and blessings. Without the support of the audience, Abhinav wouldn’t have been possible. “