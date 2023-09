Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is undoubtedly one of the most loved shows. It is running since 15 years but even today, it is amongst the top five shows on the TRP charts. The show is currently the talk of the town because of the rumours around the leap in the show. It is being said that the show will take a generation leap and Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod will leave the show. However, nothing is confirmed yet. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali Rathod aka Akshara reacts to generation leap rumours; talks about pressure

Recently Jay Soni left the show. He played the role of Abhinav in the show who was Akshara's husband. His character was loved by many and his chemistry with Pranali Rathod received a lot of love. Abhinav's death was heartbreaking, and many were upset with the makers for ending his character with a death scene.

Jay Soni got trolled for playing Abhinav

However, some ardent Abhimanyu and Akshara fans were happy about Abhinav's death. They wanted #AbhiRa to be back. Many even trolled Jay Soni aka Abhinav for coming in between #AbhiRa. However, Jay also got a lot love for playing Abhinav. Jay was always compared with Harshad as to who is a better father for Abhir. People also spoke about who is the better lead.

Jay Soni reacts to being compared with Harshad Chopda

Now, in an interview with TellyChakkar, Jay spoke about the comparisons being made between him and Harshad Chopda. He said that he never paid attention to all of these comparisons. He was always there to do his job.

The actor added, “I used to always try to make my character look more good and perform well. As an actor, if I pay attention to all these things, I won't be able to perform.”

Talking about the generation leap rumours, recently Pranali Rathod aka Akshara finally reacted to the rumours of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai taking a generation leap. Speaking to the media she said that she has no idea about any such development.

Watch the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi:

Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi and Ami Trivedi aka Manjari also spoke to BollywoodLife about this and said that they too have no idea about the leap and have not been told anything as of now.