Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the talk of the show. The show is the longest running on television and has a massive fan following. Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer recently saw Jay Soni aka Abhinav’s exit from the show. The scenes of Abhinav’s death were very hurtful, and Akshara-Abhir were left all alone. However, Abhimanyu gave them the support and made them both stand on their feets. Now, when everything is falling in the right place slowly, the reports of a generation leap happening are doing rounds. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara-Naitik, Kartik-Naira, Abhimanyu-Akshara; which generation's track you liked the most? Vote Now

It is being said that Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod aka Abhimanyu and Akshara will no longer be a part of the show. However, recently producer Rajan Shahi confirmed that there is no leap so soon and the main cast will not leave. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: How Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod aka Abhimanyu, Akshara changed and grew with each leap

But the reports are still coming out about the leap and the new story that will go forward. While the cast and the team members are not reacting to these rumours, Jay Soni aka Abhinav spoke to Telly Talk about this change. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara returns in her Sherni avatar during Janmashtami pooja; fans hail Pranali Rathod [Check Reactions]

Trending Now

Jay Soni reacts to the leap in YRKKH

Jay said that he has no idea about the leap. “Main 1-2 din pehle padha tha. but kuch pata nahi hai iske baare. Mere liye wo show khatam ho gaya, wo journey... now it's time to move on. Move one nahi kar pa raha wo alag baat hai. So I don't know what is happening but 1-2 pehle padha tha dekha tha. But tv me jab tak hota nahi tab tak you don't know. Rumours keep happening, “he shared.

Jay Soni on chemistry with Pranali Rathod

Jay Soni earlier spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively about Akshara and Abhinav’s chemistry in the show. He said, “We used to work on the scenes and had decided that let’s make it believable. We wanted to do it well as it was a new thing and it was a new character for her (Pranali Rathod) also. It was a different Akshara. So, we were so much into it. And the direction team helped us so much. You will see our chemistry was slowly slowly doing great. It was like a process.”

Watch Pranali Rathod's stunning pictures here:

Jay Soni aka Abhinav got all the love from the audience. The new jodi of Akshara and Abhinav also got good reviews from the audience. His exit from the show disappointed many fans.