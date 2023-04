Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows. The lead stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have immense fan following in the masses. As we know, one of the highlights of TV viewing on social media is shipping. There are millions of fans of #AbhiRa or #HarshAli. Fans were annoyed with the makers who are showing the impending marriage track of Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) with Dr Abhimanyu Birla (Harshad Chopda). This has left people infuriated. What was even more annoying was the budding romance between Abhinav (Jay Soni) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod). The scene near the swing left people with extreme reactions. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming twists: Abhimanyu saves Abhir's life, but will he be able to forgive Akshara after he learns the truth about his son?

The sad part was some started saying on social media that the production house was openly biased towards Jay Soni. They also made demeaning comments on how they can show Akshara romancing a taxi driver on the show. But the worst was when some started casting aspersions on Jay Soni's characters hinting that Pranali Rathod was uncomfortable in his presence. It is an extremely serious allegation and many had come to defend Jay Soni. Now, the actor has given an interview to ETimes TV on what he felt about the incessant trolling. He was quoted as saying, "Targeting someone personally is totally wrong, but kuch toh log kahenge..I do understand that it is a part and parcel of playing the role."

He said he understood the sentiments of fans and did not blame them. Jay Soni said they were emotionally invested in AbhiRa for a long time. The entry of a new character is bound to be upsetting. Jay Soni said that fans did not know him as a person. He said he is just an actor who is following the orders of the director. He said he can understand emotions and is okay with the criticism but he feels personally targeting actors is not cool. He was quoted as saying, "People who are trolling others they don't know what the other person is going through. They just write but they don't know how much that comment is going to hurt the other person."

Well, he is not the only male character from shows to face immense trolling. Neil Bhatt and Sudhanshu Pandey have had it equally bad. In fact, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have even got death curses.