Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler alert: The latest track of Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's show is about the custody of Abhir. Abhimanyu played by Harshad Chopda has won the custody of son Abhir and Akshara played by Pranali Rathod is completely distraught. Akshara is now married to Abhinav played by Jay Soni. The custody rule is that Akshara and Abhinav will get to spend weekends with Abhir. However, Manjari has wicked plans in place. She does not want Abhir to meet Akshara and Abhinav. In today's episode, we see that Manjari was to take Abhir to Akshara's home, however, the day passes by and they do not reach. A worried Akshara and Abhinav wonder what went wrong.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara and Abhimanyu's massive fight

Next, we see a big fight taking place between Akshara and Abhimanyu. As Akshara confront Abhimanyu and asks him why did Manjari not bring Abhir to her, they get into an ugly fight. Akshara tells Abhimanyu that Manjari is being selfish and that she does not want Abhir to be with her mother. However, Abhimanyu defends his mother. He even asks why won't Manjiri be insecure as she is also a mother and she feels for him. He says if Akshara cannot think about him then why should Manjiri think about her? Manjari is insecure because she feels that if Abhir meets Akshara regularly, he would never consider Birla's house as his own. Later, we see that everyone is worried as Abhir, Manjiri and others are stuck in a hotel as one of the bridges in the town has broken.

#AbhimanyuBirla is on fire ??

It's high time to answer back.

Sometimes it is needed to reply narcissists in their way. I was waiting for AB when he would state facts. #HarshadChopda as usual has owned the episode.Marvellous job! Outstanding ??#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/oAsW8yOaDJ — ?Indu_loves_Harshu? (@IndulvsHC) July 19, 2023

In the new promo of the show, we see that Manjari threatens Akshara and Abhinav. She says that she is going to go to the court and get the court to change the decision and not let Abhir meet his parents even on the weekend. Akshara is totally heartbroken with this move of Manjari. Later, Akshara's father asks Abhinav to take Akshara to Kasauli otherwise she would never be able to overcome all of this. Abhinav agrees to move to Kasauli with Akshara.

Abhir can't meet his parents at all. Only an evil person can do this to a 6 yr old. So yes?Dida-Doppy are evil #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/xX74EAhnbi — Ruhi ?? (@RuhiButterfly) July 19, 2023

What will happen next? Will Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu understand Pranali Rathod aka Akshara's pain and rather punish his mother for pulling off such a harsh move against his Akshu?