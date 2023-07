Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s recent storyline is getting a good response from the audience. In the latest episode of the show, we saw that Akshara’s mental health has been affected after Abhir has been taken away from her. She mistakens Abhir’s friend to be Abhir and takes him inside her house in Kasauli. Abhimanyu reaches Goenka house and tells the Goenkas that he wants Akshara-Abhinav to be with Abhir. Also Read - Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy blessed with twins; It's a boy and a girl for the new parents [Check Adorable Post]

Surekha and the Goenkas lash out at him for snatching Abhir from Abhimanyu and Akshara. Akshara keeps treating Kabir as her own Abhir. The kids' parents come with police to get their child.

Abhinav requests them to understand Akshara's mental condition and forgive her. Abhinav then gets worried as he finds out that Akshara has high fever. Manish and the Goenkas call Abhinav to ask about Akshara.

Abhinav tells them that she has high fever and Abhimanyu hears it. Abhimanyu prays to God to help him understand. He decides to not let Abhir and Akshara stay away from each other.

Manjari tells him that Akshara might be faking it to get Abhir back but Abhimanyu tells her that he knows that she is not faking. Abhir hears the conversations and gets worried.

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see that the doctor tells Abhinav that if Akshara’s fever does not go, her health will deteriorate. Abhir runs away from Birla house to meet Abhinav and Akshara. Akshara feels that Abhir is in some trouble. Abhir falls unconscious and is taken away in an unknown truck after he falls in a box.

It will now be interesting to see whether Abhimanyu will find Abhir and take him to Akshara or will he listen to Manjari.