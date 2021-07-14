Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karan Kundrra aka Ranveer to leave Kartik-Sirat's life soon? – here’s what we know

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's current storyline of Sirat-Ranveer and Kartik is getting all the attention. Karan Kundrra, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan have done these love triangle scenes really well. As per the latest story, Sirat is married to Ranveer but realises that she loves Kartik. Now, Sirat wants to let Ranveer know the truth but fails. However, he comes to know of it later. As per reports in ETimes, Karan Kundrra aka Ranveer's character will soon end now. A source close to ETimes informed them that it was always a cameo for Karan Kundra and his character was not going to last for more than a couple of months. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi aka Kartik-Sirat make Manish-Swarna's wedding a dreamy one – view pics

The source added that he had an interesting role as a parallel lead in the show. Karan prefers doing finite tracks and he is aware that his track is getting over. Now, it remains to be seen if the makers kill him in the show or keep it open-ended so that there is a possibility of returning to the show later. After Karan's entry, the track focussed on the love triangle between Kartik (Mohsin Khan), Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) and Ranveer (Karan Kundra). Earlier in an interview with ETimes, Karan Kundrra had spoken about his track ending soon.

He said, "YRKKH is one of the longest running TV shows and has been on-air for 12 years now, but for me it's new because my journey just started. Also, I choose to be associated with a show only for a definite period and then move on to the next one. Playing a character for too long becomes boring for the actor and the audience both. I feel one should not exceed the life of character and the best part is that my track in the show won't be dragged."