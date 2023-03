The Television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest-running shows. It started with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra. Post the leap, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan took over as the leads. Karan Kundrra also joined the gang and played the role of Ranveer. However, his role was a short one. He entered the show for a cameo and soon marked his exit too. However, he managed to strike a good bond with Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. Recently, a fan expressed that they made for the best trio and Karan Kundrra replied. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash goes bold and beautiful in an ultra-short shimmer dress; TejRan fans compare her to 'hot green chilli' [VIEW PICS]

Karan Kundrra is missing his co-stars

Reacting to the fan-made video, Karan Kundrra said that he really misses Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. He also revealed their sweet nicknames. He called Mohsin as Momo and Shivangi as Chotti. He stated that he really loves both of them.

Check out Karan Kundrra's tweet below:

Love you both momo and chotiii @momo_mohsin @shivangijoshi10 miss you guys and all the fun — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) March 5, 2023

Fans are more than excited to see this tweet by Karan Kundrra. They are hoping that soon Karan, Mohsin and Shivangi will have a reunion. Karan Kundrra who then appeared Bigg Boss 15 also turned Jailor for Lock Upp. Now that Lock Upp is coming up, fans are hoping he would return to the show.

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda took over from Mohsin and Shivangi. They are now playing the roles of Akshara and Abhimanyu. The show is still among the top five on the TRP charts and is among the most-liked TV shows. Fans are desperately waiting for their AbhiRa to reunite and be a couple again in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Will that happen? Let's wait and watch.