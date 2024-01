Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is running for 15 years now and is still loved by the audience. The show has maintained its place among the top five shows on TRP charts. The show is getting all the love and currently, we have the fourth generation going on with Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as the leads. However, the show began with Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as Naitik and Akshara. The story ran for eight years and then we saw Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi taking over as Kartik and Naira. The third generation had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod as Abhimanyu and Akshara. A few days back, the producer of the show, Rajan Shahi had spoken about the actor from the past generations creating trouble. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Not Raj Anadkat but THIS Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor to play Abhir?

He did not take anyone's name but people speculated on social media that it might be Karan Mehra and Hina Khan. Earlier, there have been reports that Karan and Hina had left the show after issues with the producer. But there was no confirmation about it. Now, Karan Mehra had finally opened up about the rumours of a rift with Rajan Shahi. Also Read - TRP Report Week 2: Anupamaa rules, Bigg Boss 17 and Imlie improve; Hiba Nawab starrer Jhanak throws Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah out of Top 10

Karan Mehra reacts to rumours of rift with Rajan Shahi

Speaking to Telly Talk India, Karan Mehra said that there are no issues between him and Rajan Shahi. He said that recently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai completed 15 years and he had messaged Rajan Shahi and congratulated him. He added that even Rajan Shahi wished him and gave him blessings.

Karan also said that for the poster shoot of Mehndi Wala Ghar he went to Filmcity and visited the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to meet Rajan Shahi. He shared that there are no such issues and if there were, then Rajan Shahi wouldn't have replied to him.

Karan Mehra talks about the success of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

He further spoke about the success of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He said that the show has reached so high and is still running successfully after 15 years. He added that the show has its own magic and it is a team effort and everyone has worked hard.

Karan also said that Naitik will always stay with him and people always keep calling him by that name. He said that Naitik is the second name that will always stay with him.

Talking about the new generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, apart from Samridhii and Shehzada, the show also stars Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Saee Barve, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, and Sharon Varma.