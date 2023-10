Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the talk of the town. The latest episodes of the show have been quite surprising and shocking. Fans were happy about Abhimanyu and Akshara’s wedding in the show. They were satisfied that finally their favourite couple was coming together. However, the pregnancy promo made everyone go crazy. The wedding was about the happen when Akshara fell unconscious and she revealed that she is pregnant with Abhinav’s baby. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda fans react to news of his exit; say 'Hero hero hi rehta hai'

While Abhimanyu was fine with it, others did not like the news. Later, we saw another promo of the show where Akshara is waiting for Abhimanyu in the court when a mishap happens. Abhimanyu and Abhir leave their home to reach the court but meet with an accident. This promo suggested that Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu will leave the show. Also Read - Leap, death and more: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twists

Harshad Chopda to quit YRKKH?

Earlier, the reports about Harshad’s exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai were doing rounds. However, nothing was confirmed. But it was being said that both Harshad and Pranali will leave the show after the generation leap. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Top 7 upcoming twists: Akshara gives birth to a baby girl after Abhimanyu-Abhir's death

Trending Now

Reports said that Fahmaan Khan and Tejasswi Prakash will enter Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the leap. However, Fahmaan said that he did not get any offer yet and Tejasswi has not reacted to it.

Later, it was being said that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Randeep Rai will enter the show after Harshad’s exit. Now, a new name has come forward who might be the new lead.

Karan Wahi to enter Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

A lot of social media pages have said that Karan Wahi is entering Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after Harshad Chopda leaves. However, nothing is confirmed yet. Talking about Pranali, reports say that she will be retained in the show.

A look at actors who were approached to play Abhimanyu's role before Harshad Chopda:

Pranali might play the role of her own daughter in the show. Talking about the latest episode, we will soon seen Akshara and the Goenkas celebrating the news about pregnancy. They will congratulate Akshara while Abhimanyu will lovingly accept the baby.