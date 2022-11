Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod play lead roles with Karishma Sawant, Paras Priyadarshan and others in key roles as well. The story revolves around Akshara, Abhimanyu and Aarohi alongside the Goenkas and Birla family members. While Pranali is paired with Harshad on-screen, recently, Karishma was paired with Paras who plays Neil, the younger brother of Abhimanyu. The drama is at its peak as Aarohi and Neil are back in Birla Mansion. Aarohi is creating a rift between Akshara and the rest of the Birla family members. AbhiRa gets all the love with the grey shade characters gets hate, especially Karishma Sawant's Aarohi. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast salary: Check Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and more celebs' per episode fees

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress gets hate message in DM

Karishma Sawant took to her Instagram handle and shared some screenshots and also penned a heartfelt note on getting a hate message from the kid. It so happened that Karishma received a DM wherein a young Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fan called her psycho and also abused her. The young kid slammed her for justifying Aarohi's character and also called her a self-obsessed psycho. It seems the young fan hates Aarohi because of her character and she has attached that hate to Karishma as well. Karishma Sawant often grabs headlines in Entertainment News for Aarohi getting hate for her deeds on the show.

Karishma Sawant pens a note on getting hate message

Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi checked the account of the person who messaged her foul things and was shocked to see a young kid sending her hate messages. She shared a screengrab of the kid's picture from her account and wished her to get well soon. Later, Karishma penned a heartfelt note saying that she waited and thought a lot before posting the DM and picture. However, she says, 'no matter how harsh the it might be but addressing the bitter truth of our society especially when it's coming from the younger generations could never go wrong.'

Karishma said that it is also parents' responsibility to know and stop their children from being on the apps they are allowed to which would eventually stop the shameless cyberbullying.

Check out Karishma Sawant's Instagram stories here:

Karishma also shared the flip side of her acting journey saying that she does get a lot of love as well. Here's her recent Instagram story:

Earlier, in one of her interviews, Karishma Sawant had opened up about getting hate online. Karishma said that she understands that people hate her for the character and said that her only focus is on bettering her craft. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Aarohi planning a plot against Akshara.