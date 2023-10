Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will take a generation leap now. Abhimanyu and Akshara's story is ending soon and this is a very emotional moment for all #AbhiRa fans. The show will now have new actors taking over as the leads. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami will be the lead couple after Harshad and Pranali exit from the show. Apart from Abhimanyu and Akshara, Aarohi was an important part of the show. Karishma Sawant played the role of Aarohi brilliantly. She totally made us love Aarohi's good and bad side. Also Read - Top Entertainment News today: Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol's dig at Karan Johar; Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma's cold war

Trending Now