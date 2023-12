Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant were loved in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The story of Abhimanyu, Akshara and Aarohi has ended and fans are heartbroken. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami's story has begun. Many of the fans have stopped watching the show since they miss the old cast. The TRPs of the show have also fallen for the same reason. People still love watching the old story of Abhimanyu, Akshara and Aarohi. Karishma played the grey shade character in the film and she had to face a lot of trolling. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler alert: Abhira, Armaan to marry in a hospital ward to fulfill Akshu's last wish; will Yuvraj let it happen?

She spoke to India Forums and spoke about the controversies she faced during her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She spoke about the time she was trolled for allegedly liking a post trolling Harshad and Pranali. Karishma said that the post was fake.

Karishma Sawant reacts to liking a post trolling Harshad, Pranali

She said that someone had photoshopped the post. She explained that there was a blank post with a dirty caption written on her co-stars. She added that below the post it was written, 'Liked by Karishma Sawant and others'. This post went viral and Karishma was trolled.

People started saying that Karishma supports such things and body shaming. Many people who liked Karishma also started doubting her. She said that she did not like it as it affected her. However, now it is clear that the post was fake and Karishma did not like any such thing. This is a big story in TV news.

About the new cast of YRKKH

Apart from Samridhii and Shehzada, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, Pratiksha Honmukhe are also a part of the new cast.