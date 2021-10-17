Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi shot for their last episode recently. Kartik and Naira/Sirat will no longer be a part of the show. The show will see a generation leap and new actors will be entertaining the show. Now, it is being reported that newbie Karishma Sawant has been finalised to play Aarohi in the show. For the unversed, Aarohi is Kartik and Sirat's daughter in the show. This is Karishma's debut show as lead. She has even shared the promo of the same on her social media captioning, "To new beginnings" Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian were equally wrong in their ugly fight with Afsana Khan? Vote Now

It was also reported that Pranali Rathod will be playing the role of Akshara in the show while Harshad Chopda has been approached for the lead role. Namik Paul has also been approached for the lead role in the show. The news of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi leaving the show has left everyone surprised. Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Mohsin Khan spoke about his last day on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He said that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been a very good experience and as they say all good things come to an end. Mohsin also shared that the shows holds a special place in his heart.

Mohsin Khan said, "Off late, these days have been an emotional roller-coaster ride for me as I am very much attached to my on-screen character 'Kartik'. I will miss essaying the role and also miss hanging out with my team on a daily basis. The cast has turned into my family and I wish each one of them the best. I am thankful to Star Plus, Rajan Shahi Sir, and especially our audience for loving us so much. I will cherish all these moments for life. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and viewers, thank you for the memories. Heartiest Gratitude."