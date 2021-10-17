Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karishma Sawant roped in to play Aarohi in the Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi starrer?

Newbie Karishma Sawant has been finalised to play Aarohi in Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.