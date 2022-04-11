Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kicked about Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod aka AbhiRa's wedding? Here's latest Exclusive update

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are looking forward to the marriage of Dr Abhimanyu Birla (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara Goenka (Pranali Rathod). Fans are super kicked about the sangeet sequence that will see the presence of Kumar Sanu. The weddings in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have always been gala affairs. This time, things are moving a little differently. It seems the marriage will happen in Mumbai itself. The team is working on the sequence that might happen by the end of the coming week. Also Read - Divya Agarwal ecstatic with response to Abhay 3; says, 'Been a surprise package for me' [Exclusive]

A source tells us, "The story line is moving in a very unpredictable manner. The script gets decided for the next two days or so. Because of this the plan of shooting the marriage in an outdoor location got affected. Also, there were issues with making the whole lot of actors travel to Udaipur or some destination in Rajasthan. The weather is also very unsuitable for shooting in the outdoors. Everyone would have been exhausted. This is why the shoot is happening in Mumbai only." Also Read - Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, Prabhas' Saaho and more big films that were accused of plagiarism

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers might plan an exotic honeymoon later on for the lead couple. The show has got good TRPs this week. But the writing and shooting is happening almost simultaneously. Do not be surprised if something new springs up in the coming week. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are getting immense love from one and all. They are one of the most loved ITV couples right now. It is a little upsetting as Mohsin Khan (Kartik) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) had a gala wedding sequence. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Curtains put at Ranbir’s house for ‘privacy’; fans say, ‘Shaadi hai, suhagrat thodi’