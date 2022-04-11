Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kicked about Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod aka AbhiRa's wedding? Here's latest Exclusive update

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kicked about Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod aka AbhiRa's wedding on the show? Here is a peek into the upcoming developments of the show