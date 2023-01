2023 has started and there have been many popular Hindi TV shows that have been entertaining audiences for years. Audiences of these shows have been hooked for years to these serials as makers try to change characters or bring leaps so that the interest level of their audience does not fade away. We have made a compilation of the list of shows that will be taking a leap in the upcoming months. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan accuses Tina Datta of using Abdu Rozik as a 'vote bank'

The show started on January 12, 2009, and had , , Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in pivotal roles. It was in October 2021, that the makers introduced a new cast. We then saw Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda playing the third-generation characters. Sadly, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin exited the show. Now, Abhimanyu and Akshara's story will take a leap of five years. Reportedly, there will be a new format in 2023.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

The show which began on December 19, 2019, had Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in pivotal roles. Sargun essays the role of a gynaecologist named Dr Preesha, Abrar is a famous rockstar named Rudraksh Khurana. The plot revolves around their romance, love and breakup. Reportedly, the show will be taking a 20-year leap and Sargun-Abrar will be seen in never-seen-ever avatars. One shall now get to see the love story of Samrat and who are a rockstar and physiotherapist respectively.

Ektaa Kapoor's 'Kumkum Bhagya has garnered fame since its inception on April 15, 2014. The concept of the show was based on Jane Austen's novel 'Sense and Sensibility' and had and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles from 2014 to 2021. As of now, the story is based on the next generation with and Krishna Kaul playing important roles. The director of the show, Shahnawaz Khan in an interview revealed that many twits and turns will be seen in the new storyline of Kumkum Bhagya.

The second season had and playing the role of Ram and Priya in the show. The show will be taking a 20-year-old leap and new characters and a storyline will be introduced. Both Disha and Nakuul have confirmed that they will be quitting the show after the leap. Disha was apprehensive to play the role of a mom to a 5-year-old but as the track was interesting, she did the same. The actress revealed to ETimes, that she gave her best and after post-one-and-half years it is time for her to see new projects.

Pandya Store

The serial has a stellar cast of Kinshuk Mahajan, , Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia to name a few. As of now, the family is fighting Shweta's evil behaviour. She is trying to take revenge from Pandya's and hence uses Chiku. Pandya gets custody of Chiku. Reportedly, there will be a leap in the show however there is no confirmation by the makers. As per the leap, Shiva and Raavi will be seen having a child.