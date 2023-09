Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s current storyline is getting all the love. Abhinav’s demise left everyone shocked. Akshara and Abhir were left all alone. Abhir slipped into depression after Abhinav’s death and Akshara-Abhimanyu joint hands to save Abhir. Akshara became Abhimanyu’s friend and they decided to co-parent Abhir and take care of him. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda makes his way into Akshara's heart slowly, steadily

Abhir was able to fight against depression after Akshara and Abhimanyu helped him out. He also got the best student award at his school because of Abhimanyu and Akshara. Abhir slowly started accepting Abhinav's death and was handling himself very well.

He once again became the happy child he used to be. Akshara also started her career as a lawyer and Abhimanyu was happy to see this. However, in one of the episodes, we saw how Akshara was singing the 'Dil se bandi ek dor' song and Abhimanyu was reminded of the first time he fell in love with Akshara.

Akshara faces the negativity

He left and was feeling guilty to have got those feelings again. He told himself that he has no right to think of those memories. They both are now moving forward in their lives but in the upcoming scenes we will see that there will again be a roadblock for Akshara.

During the Janmashthami celebrations, Akshara will be stopped from doing Lord Krishna’s pooja by some women of their society. They will ask her not to touch anything as she is a widow now. This leaves everyone shocked. However, Akshara will not be quiet and giving an amazing reply.

Abhimanyu to marry Akshara?

Abhimanyu also hits back at the ladies. In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Akshara has to face such allegations again and again. Abhimanyu will lose his temper and apply sindoor on Akshara’s forehead saying that he is her husband.

Well, we do not know if this will happen but #AbhiRa fans surely want this to happen right now.

Talking about the leap, there have been reports that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon take a generation leap and Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod will no longer be a part of the show. But, the producer of the show, Rajan Shahi has denied these rumours.