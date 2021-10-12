Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will undergo a major change with the show taking a generation gap. Television's favourite characters, Kartik and Naira/Sirat will no longer be associated with the show. We recently saw the last promo of Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi as Kartik and Naira/Sirat. In the promo we see Kartik and Naira meeting in heaven. They are seen in a boat. They are seen talking about how love stories are remembered even after death. Kartik and Naira leave a diya in the water, which is picked up by their younger daughter, Aarohi. Since it starts raining, their elder daughter, Akshara protects the diyas light with the help of an umbrella. The background voice says, "Nai pede ke saath, naye rishton ka safar." Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Namik Paul approached to play grown-up Kairav post Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi's exit?

Ever since the promo is out fans have been eagerly waiting to know who would be playing the lead roles in the show. As per various reports on social media, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke actress Mahima Makhwana will be playing the role of Kartik and Sirat's younger daughter, Aarohi. Earlier, Pranali Rathod also confirmed that she has been approached to play the lead role in the show. It was reported that Namik Paul has been approached to play the role of grown-up Kairav in the show. Various reports say that he has been finalised and very soon will begin shooting. Earlier, there were reports that Harshad Chopda has been approached to play the male lead of the show. It is still not clear whether Harshad will play Kairav or Namik will play the role. However, there are new hints that while Mohsin aka Kartik's track on the show is ending, with him reuniting with Naira in the heaven, Sirat's track would continue. This has made fans convinced that while Mohsin is out his way out of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi will stay on. And now, everyone is concerned about why was there a need to remove Kartik's track.

Well, here's what happened. A source privy to details tells us that Mohsin was not happy with how the story was going. The whole attention was on the female lead, first Naira then Sirat became the one around whom the whole story was revolving and Mohsin had started feeling like a second fiddle in the show. The source tells us that while the actor had voiced his opinions with the makers, there was nothing that could be done. Therefore, it was decided to develop the story further in such a way that there is scope for exit for Mohsin's character of Kartik.