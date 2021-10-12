Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mahima Makhwana to play Aarohi in the Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi starrer?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon take a generation gap and Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke actress Mahima Makhwana has been approached to play the role of Kartik and Sirat's daughter.