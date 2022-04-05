Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai MAJOR SPOILER: Aarohi's accident secret EXPOSED; will AbhiRa let her go scot-free?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant, Sachin Tyagi and others is among the favourite shows of the audiences. It is reportedly among the top 5 most liked Indian TV shows currently. Abhimanyu and Akshara's love saga is keeping everyone hooked. While Abhimanyu was going to marry Aarohi first, he had his heart set on Akshara. Recently, Abhimanyu's mother met with an accident and now Aarohi's secret has now been exposed. Also Read - Will Smith to take a break from acting after severe backlash following Chris Rock Oscars 2022 slapgate?

In the latest episodes, we will see a small child getting treated at Abhimanyu's hospital. Aarohi will be asked to take care of him. As soon as the child sees Aarohi he would recollect that she was the one standing nearby when the accident took place. Later, the child will also attend Abhimanyu and Akshara's pre-wedding photoshoot and that's when he will tell the same to Akshara about Aarohi. Akshu will be stunned to listen to his story and so will be Abhimanyu. One wonders if Aarohi will go scot-free this time too. In the past, she has pulled off many devilish plans but has been forgiven by the family every time. Will the same continue or will she be punished? We shall wait and watch. Till, then take a look at the precap. Also Read - Urfi Javed's net worth, amount she charges per project and more unknown facts that'll leave you shocked

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yeh rishta kya kehlata hai (@yeh_rishta_kya_kehlata_hai_3.0)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yeh rishta kya kehlata hai (@yeh_rishta_kya_kehlata_hai_3.0)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is loved by all and fans are now desperately waiting to see Abhimanyu as a groom and Akshara as a bride. Also Read - TV actress Vibhuti Thakur's phone number gets leaked; Tera Yaar Hoon Main star faces sexual harassment