Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai MAJOR SPOILER: Aarohi's accident secret EXPOSED; will AbhiRa let her go scot-free?

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, everyone is very happy and enthused as Akshara and Abhimanyu's wedding date is inching closer. But amist this, Aarohi is stressed as one of her biggest secrets has been exposed.