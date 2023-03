Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the top TV shows. The third season of the show is going on and fans are still loving the storyline. Pranali Rathod essays the role of Akshara while Harshad Chopda is Abhimanyu. Their chemistry is what keeps audiences hooked to the screens. The storyline has witnessed many ups and downs and now Abhimanyu is with Aarohi while Akshara is with Abhinav. However, they still have their hearts for each other and a recent incident will prove that right. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Abhimanyu's fatal accident bring Akshara and him closer?

: Will AbhiRa get back together?

In today's episode, fans will see that Abhimanyu will consistently tries to get in touch with Akshara. Though she is making efforts to move on with Abhinav played by , she will fail to hold back her emotions. As she will ignore his calls, Abhimanyu will land up outside the house and meet with an accident. As soon as Akshara gets to know, she will run towards him and crash down on the ground. She will make Abhimanyu keep his head on her lap and ask him to not give him. Abhimanyu who is severely injured will be happy to see Akshara and say that he knew that his Akshu will come to him. Akshara is broken and how. All the emotions, and feelings will come rushing back. Abhinav and Aarohi will be in a state to shock to see Akshara and Abhimanyu holding hands. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BIG TWIST: Abhimanyu to learn truth about Abhir before meeting with an accident? AbhiRa fans get theorizing [View Tweets]

Check out Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @_love_abhira

Will this incident sort out differences between Akshara and Abhimanyu? AbhiRa are hoping for some magic as they want their loved characters to get back together. They are missing the sweet romance and want AbhiRa to be back together ASAP. Also Read - From Anupamaa-Anuj to Abhimanyu-Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Which TV jodi's dynamics have got you invested? Vote Now