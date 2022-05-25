Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to see another major twist in the Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer TV show. Yes, you read that right. The relationship between Abhimanyu and Akshara is kinda complicated right now as Akshara is all out for Abhimanyu's family while the latter doesn't like anything to do with it. What new twists are in store in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai... Check it out here... Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan reveals he has 11 to 12 TVs at Mannat that cost around Rs 30-40 lakh; superstar's fans say, 'We feel poor'

The latest Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai update:

After the nasty fight, Akshara will fall sick. Abhi and Kairav (Mayank Arora) get into an argument as they want to take care of Akshara who is unconscious and has a temperature as well. The Goenkas will have a hard time convincing them both. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 SHOCKING spoiler: Ram asks Priya to get her mother arrested; how will she react?

Abhimanyu is not in favour of Akshara's workplace

Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda visits the Charitable Trust where Akshara may work. There's a lot of hustle and bustle and the place doesn't seem to have a strict procedure. He tells Akshara that he doesn't like such places. And hence, Abhi is against it. Akshara aka Pranali Rathod tries to convince Abhi saying that she might be able to help a lot of people in that way. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 5: Kartik Aaryan starrer springs another BUMPER surprise but fails to beat The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Abhimanyu to go against Akshara?

Akshara insists on working saying that he had promised to support her always. Akshara asks Abhi to have some confidence in her. Later, when Akshara gets a letter from the trust, he throws it away. It seems like a joining letter. Will Abhimanyu go against Akshara? Why did he throw the letter away?

Meanwhile, the two lovebirds are yet to patch things up over the anniversary celebration fiasco. Akshara had planned the anniversary of Abhimanyu’s mom-dad, Manjiri (Ami Trivedi) and Harshvardhan (Vinay Jain). However, having family issues, Abhi was not happy. As y’all can see, Abhimanyu is not so close to his family as Akshara is. Will this difference be a major hurdle in their relationship?