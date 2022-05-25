Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai MAJOR TWIST: Abhi throws Akshara’s joining letter in shocking fit of anger; will Akshu leave her job?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) is against the workplace of Akshara (Pranali Rathod). However, Akshara insists on working. How will things work out between the two?