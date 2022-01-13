Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai MAJOR TWIST: Abhimanyu and Akshara to ELOPE; Aarohi will be shattered?

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara played by Pranali Rathod would learn that Abhimanyu played by Harshad Chopra saved her life. What happens next? Read on.