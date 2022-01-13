Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai MAJOR TWIST: Abhimanyu and Akshara to ELOPE; Aarohi will be shattered?

starring , Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant is constantly among the top on the TRP charts. The fans are loving the chemistry between the lead actors. Currently, the storyline is all about Akshara and Abhimanyu being in love with each other. But due to circumstances, they are not together. Recently, Akshara met with an accident and it was doctor Abhimanyu who saved her life. It took a lot of courage for Abhimanyu to operate on Akshara who is the love of his life. But next what? Well, as per the latest reports, it seems that Akshara and Abhimanyu will realise that they cannot live without each other and will elope. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 7 BTS candid clicks of Abhimanyu and Akshara that'll make you root for ABhiRa reunion

It will so happen that while Akshara is recuperating from her injuries, the Birlas will send haldi for Aarohi since she is set to marry Abhimanyu. But accidentally, the haldi will fall on Akshara first. Then she will do some deep thinking and wonder if she should let Abhimanyu marry Aarohi or not. Then Akshara will finally put her love above her family and will elope with Abhimanyu. They will confess their love and get hitched for life. Obviously, Aarohi who has been dreaming to be a Birla bahu for a long time will be totally shattered, if this story line is true.

Apart from the leads, the show also stars, Mayank Arora, Sharan Anandani, , Ashish Nayyar, Paras Priyadarshan, Pragati Mehra, Vinay Jain, Neeraj Goswami, Niharika Chouksey, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Ali Hassan and Niyati Joshi.