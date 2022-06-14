Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai MAJOR TWIST: Abhimanyu plans parents' divorce; Akshara against it; netizens call her, 'mature girl'
In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu has decided that he will get his parents Manjari and Harshvardhan divorced. However, Pranali Rathod aka Akshara is of an opinion that it should be Manjari's decision.
In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the focus has shifted from Akshara and Abhimanyu to Manjari and Harshvardhan. A new drama has unfolded as the family got to know that Neil is Harshvardhan's son with Dr Avni. Abhimanyu is angry with how Harshvardhan has treated his mother Manjari all this while and wants her to seek a divorce from him. He even hands over the papers of divorce to Manjari. However, it is Akshara who goes against his decision of Abhimanyu. She makes him understand that it has to be Manjari's decision to divorce Harshvardhan and not his. Fans are happy with how maturely Akshara is behaving during the time of crisis.
In today's episode, we will see that Manjari will refuse to sign divorce papers. On the other hand, Akshara and Abhimanyu will sort out their differences.
