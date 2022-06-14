In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the focus has shifted from Akshara and Abhimanyu to Manjari and Harshvardhan. A new drama has unfolded as the family got to know that Neil is Harshvardhan's son with Dr Avni. Abhimanyu is angry with how Harshvardhan has treated his mother Manjari all this while and wants her to seek a divorce from him. He even hands over the papers of divorce to Manjari. However, it is Akshara who goes against his decision of Abhimanyu. She makes him understand that it has to be Manjari's decision to divorce Harshvardhan and not his. Fans are happy with how maturely Akshara is behaving during the time of crisis. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill sets temperatures soaring with yet sizzling photoshoot; fans say, ‘Baby you are on fire’ [View pics]

How maturely she explained to Abhi the difference in two situations?

You don't need to be loud or Screaming to be strong she has proved again

The most sorted charac rn?

She is the only one taking about the concent of a woman in her own divorce #Yrkkh #Abhira #Pranalirathod pic.twitter.com/w8ato90pQO — ??? ? (@MukhtalifAnu) June 14, 2022

Honestly today's episode was good! We got to hear Abhi's POV and Akshu is also right in saying that only Manjiri can make the decision on the divorce. Manjiri's only identity has been being a wife and she's afraid of that being taken away.#abhira #yrkkh — lavanya (@yoohoowhoshere) June 14, 2022

Kudos to akshu trying to explain manjari the importance of equality in marriage how pb is selfish?

Abhi decision for divorce is a perfect move as pb was Gaslighting her but mj will never agree??

Mj blaming Ak equally in her& pb's fault is also irritating/unfair#Yrkkh #Abhira pic.twitter.com/Wm9fygdFVu — ??? ? (@MukhtalifAnu) June 13, 2022

In today's episode, we will see that Manjari will refuse to sign divorce papers. On the other hand, Akshara and Abhimanyu will sort out their differences.