Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai MAJOR TWIST: Abhimanyu plans parents' divorce; Akshara against it; netizens call her, 'mature girl'

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu has decided that he will get his parents Manjari and Harshvardhan divorced. However, Pranali Rathod aka Akshara is of an opinion that it should be Manjari's decision.