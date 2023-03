In the latest episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhinav (Jai Soni) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) cry uncontrollably due to Abhir's health condition. In the episode, Abhinav blames Akshara, saying she is the reason Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) has the condition, but on the spot, Abhinav apologises to Akshara, saying he never meant to say this. On the other hand, Muskaan cries as well. When she hears the news of Abhir, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) sees and asks Muskaan (Sushbhavi Singh) what happened. She first hides, and then she tells Abhimanyu everything. Abhimanyu makes Muskaan understand that this all happened because of dehydration, so there is nothing to worry, but on the other side, Abhimanyu also feels restless as his heart says that something will happen to Abhir. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Will Akshara finally reveal to Abhimanyu that Abhir is his biological son?

In the upcoming episode of , we will see a nurse approach Akshara and inform him that Abhir is no longer conscious, but the doctor comes and scolds the nurse and says they are not his parents. Viewers are really waiting for the next twist, where Akshara and Abhinav come to Udaipur for the treatment of Abhir. Akshara can forget everything for the sake of Abhir; she requests Abhimanyu to save him. Of course, Aarohi will also support Abhimanyu and it might be possible that Manjari (Ami Trivedi) also prays for Abhir, as she also feels a connection with him.

Now the wait is over for AbhiRa fans. It might be that this is the situation where Abhimanyu gets to know about his son Abhir, and also that this twist has brought Akshara and Abhimanyu closer to each other. On the other side, this is bad news for AkshNav fans because they want Akshara and Abhinav to get close to each other because Abhimanayu always hurts Akshara and Abhinav always respects her. Will Abhir's illness bring Akshara and Abhimanyu together? Will Akshara forgive Abhimanyu and once again start a life with him?.