Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and other celeb starrer TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to see an interesting twist on the show in the upcoming episodes. And we bet, it's going to be a huge relief for the AbhiRa fans. Yes, finally, all the trouble that separated Abhimanyu and Akshara is going to be solved once and for all. Well, we all know that Harshad Chopda aka Abhi and Pranali Rathod aka Akshu had a major showdown with each other after it was revealed that she left him because of his surgery and the condition put forth by Dr Kunal Khera.

The upcoming twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the upcoming episode of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer TV show we will see Abhimanyu realising his mistake. In the previous episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Kairav (Mayank Arora) giving Akshara's things to Abhimanyu in hopes that they clear out their differences with each other and give their relationship another chance. And it is then that Abhimanyu hears the voice notes of Akshara she recorded in a recorder.

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu learning about Akshara's plan to give proof of Kairav's innocence to him. Abhimanyu realises that he was in the wrong and goes to Manjiri (Ami Trivedi). She advises him to find himself and his heart and listen to it. One thing leads to another and Abhimanyu finally learns about Kairav's innocence. It seems Parth finally gives the pen drive with proof of Kairav's innocence to Abhimanyu. Well, this is surely going to be a big trend in Entertainment News.

Abhimanyu to reconcile with Akshara

Garima Dimri, the creative head of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, took to her Instagram handle and shared a very interesting BTS of the upcoming episode. And from it, we understand that the old Abhimanyu will be back! The upside-down confession seems to be in the works. Check out the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BTS here:

Meanwhile, as per the recap of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu scolding Mahima for trying to take the life of an innocent despite being a doctor. Akshara lashes out at her for throwing her Bade Papa (Manish, Sachin Tyagi) in jail. Manjiri also slams Mahima.