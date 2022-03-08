upcoming twist, 8 March 2022: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant starrer TV is quite popular amongst the masses. The chemistry between the leads, the interesting storyline and the upcoming twists that the makers have introduced have kept the audience hooked to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the latest episodes, we saw Bade Papa aka Manish Goenka accepting both - Abhi-Akshu and Kairva-Anisha's relationship. Right now, the Goenkas and Birla are gearing up for the Tilak ceremony of Akshara and Abhimanyu. AbhiRa shippers are super excited about the upcoming wedding. However, it seems there are going to be more roadblocks than already imagined. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod, Rashami Desai-Umar Riaz and more: 5 BFF jodis whom fans want to see as a 'couple' ASAP

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's upcoming episode, we will see differences between Abhimanyu and Akshara cropping up. Yes, as per the new promo, we will see Abhi asking Akshara to not deal or keep herself away from the matters of his family. It so happened that Harsh (Vinay Jain) refused to attend the Tilak ceremony and the wedding of Akshara and Abhi. Now, in the latest promo, Akshara asks Abhi whether Harsh won't bless them on their wedding day. She says that without him their wedding will be incomplete. Abhi tells Akshu that it's better for them both that she stays away from all of these issues. Later, we see them going separate ways. Watch the promo below:

In the promo, we also see Aarohi enjoying the drama. One thing is obvious, it seems there will be loads of drama happening around the AbhiRa wedding. Aarohi is seen making a sarcastic remark. Well, we just hope, Aarohi keeps herself in check and does not get into revenge mode from Akshara, given the fact that she blames her for everything that goes wrong.