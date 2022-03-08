Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai MAJOR TWIST: Akshara-Abhimanyu's differences to increase amidst wedding prep? [promo]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara and Abhimanyu will have major differences over their families before their wedding. Will it be another obstacle in the AbhiRa wedding?