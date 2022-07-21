Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most watched TV shows in the country. It has been in the TOP 3 for a long time. However, of late Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's position on the TRP charts though the TRPs have been maintained. The ongoing track and the twists have kept the audience glued to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu and Pranali Rathod aka Akshara are winning hearts with their acting chops. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more: List of longest running TV shows apart from CID

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist

In the latest episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda learning about his neurological condition. Abhi is informed that he won't be able to perform surgeries henceforth. It is a major heartbreaker for everyone. Abhimanyu has been the pride of Birla Hospital and to see him lose his dream, left fans upset but they are eager to know how the track unfolds. Harshad's acting chops yet again won hearts. Now, in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara aka Pranali Rathod learning about Abhimanyu's condition. She along with others had been in dark about Abhi's condition. Akshara learns about it from Anand. Abhi's behavioural changes had been noticed by Akshara and hence, she wanted to learn about the same.

Abhimanyu to meet with an accident; Aarohi to take revenge?

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu meeting with an accident. He would be on his way to the audition venue. Abhi learns that there is a bomb and would rush off to warn and protect Akshara. And on his way there, Abhimanyu will meet with an accident. His car will collide with Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant's car. Aarohi, who had been kicked out of the Birla Hospital for her negligence and mistake will see Abhimanyu but her ill feelings will get the best of her momentarily. As per the buzz, Aarohi will eventually save Abhimanyu. It is being said that she'll do so in order to get entry into the Birla Hospital again.

How will AbhiRa overcome the ongoing tragedy?

With Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda's accident and his medical condition, how will AbhiRa overcome the ongoing scenario? How will Akshara react after learning about Abhi's accident? What next for Abhimanyu and will he be cured? Stay tune to BollywoodLife for latest updates.